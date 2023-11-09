Remnant 2's imminent The Awakened King expansion won't require a second copy to play with a friend

Remnant 2's first expansion, The Awakened King, is right around the corner, and ahead of its release next Tuesday, 14th November, developer Gunfire Games has revealed a second copy of the DLC won't be required to play it with a friend.

The Awakened King, to provide a bit of context, introduces a new storyline focusing on the Root-corrupted (and decidedly peeved) One True King. It'll see players attempting to uncover his secrets by exploring the seaside town of the Forlorn Coast, a new area of Losomn containing dungeons and "unexpected allies". It also adds news weapons and equipment, new enemies and bosses, plus the new Ritualist archetype.

It sounds like a good solid chunk of stuff for Remnant 2 fans to get stuck into, then, and Gunfire Games has now confirmed over on social media that players won't need to own a copy of The Awakened King themselves in order to play through its storyline and visit its new location with a friend that's already made a purchase.

Here's a brisk look at The Awakened King's new Ritualist archetype.

There are, understandably, a few caveats; while story content won't require a purchase, using any aquired DLC items will. That means weapons, modifications, amulets, rings, and anything else unlocked via the expansion will remain off-limits until you reach into your wallet.

Still, it seems like a fun time in the old town will be had by all come The Awakened King's arrival next Tuesday, 14th November. Even the ones that didn't pay for it.