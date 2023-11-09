If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Remnant 2's imminent The Awakened King expansion won't require a second copy to play with a friend

But DLC items locked if you don't buy it.

A screenshot of Remnant 2's The Awakened King expansion showing a vast gothic castle looming over a sprawl of dilapidated wooden shacks.
Image credit: Gunfire Games
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Remnant 2's first expansion, The Awakened King, is right around the corner, and ahead of its release next Tuesday, 14th November, developer Gunfire Games has revealed a second copy of the DLC won't be required to play it with a friend.

The Awakened King, to provide a bit of context, introduces a new storyline focusing on the Root-corrupted (and decidedly peeved) One True King. It'll see players attempting to uncover his secrets by exploring the seaside town of the Forlorn Coast, a new area of Losomn containing dungeons and "unexpected allies". It also adds news weapons and equipment, new enemies and bosses, plus the new Ritualist archetype.

It sounds like a good solid chunk of stuff for Remnant 2 fans to get stuck into, then, and Gunfire Games has now confirmed over on social media that players won't need to own a copy of The Awakened King themselves in order to play through its storyline and visit its new location with a friend that's already made a purchase.

Here's a brisk look at The Awakened King's new Ritualist archetype.

There are, understandably, a few caveats; while story content won't require a purchase, using any aquired DLC items will. That means weapons, modifications, amulets, rings, and anything else unlocked via the expansion will remain off-limits until you reach into your wallet.

Still, it seems like a fun time in the old town will be had by all come The Awakened King's arrival next Tuesday, 14th November. Even the ones that didn't pay for it.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Remnant 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Gearbox Publishing PC PS5 RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments