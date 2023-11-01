If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Remnant 2's first DLC The Awakened King gets November release date

And a teaser trailer too.

A screenshot of Remnant 2's The Awakened King DLC showing a player attacking seemingly amphibious enemies while an imposing castle looms overhead.
Image credit: Gunfire Games
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Acclaimed Souls-like shooter sequel Remnant 2 is poised to receive its first expansion, The Awakened King, on 17th November, and developer Gunfire Games is celebrating today's release date news with a DLC teaser trailer.

The Awakened King features a brand-new storyline focusing on the One True King, a being corrupted by the Root during his near-death slumber and now out for revenge. It's up to players to uncover the king's secrets by exploring a new area of Losomn - the announcement makes mention of a castle overlooking a Dran coastal town, but doesn't explicitly confirm that this is where the DLC is set - containing new dungeons and "unexpected allies".

There's also talk of powerful new weapons and equipment for players to acquire - including new modifications, amulets, and rings - plus fearsome new enemies and bosses, risen from the depths of the ocean and now swarming the streets. And finally, there's the new Ritualist archetype, which can leverage status effects to punish foes.

Remnant 2 - The Awakened King teaser trailer.

Gunfire says it'll have more information on The Awakened King - the first of three planned DLC releases for Remnant 2 - closer to its arrival for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 17th November, when it'll cost 9,75€ (around £8.50). In the meantime, you can enjoy the not particularly illuminating Awakened King teaser trailer above.

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake liked Remnant 2 a lot when it launched in July, calling it an "ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful - and deadly - surprises" in her 4/5 review. "All I want to do is get back in there and explore," she added, "and that can only be a good sign, right?".

