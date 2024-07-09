Leaked PlayStation Plus Extra games for July include Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and Remnant 2

As is now pretty much tradition, Sony's latest batch of PlayStation Plus catalogue additions for Extra and Premium subscribers have been leaked ahead of an official reveal, with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Remnant 2, and more all reportedly on the way.

That's according to ever-reliable leaker billbil-kun who, writing for Dealabs, says Sony will refresh its PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue on 17th July, adding the following titles:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Remnant 2

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

No More Heroes 3

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition

Billbil-kun adds that Remnant: From the Ashes, the first game in developer Gunfire Games' Remnant series (unless you count Chronos), is also likely to be part of July's Extra catalogue additions, but says they're currently unable to confirm that with 100 percent certainty.

Additional July titles for Extra subscribers and this month's selection of Classic games for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers - which Billbil-kun has not yet been able to identify - should reportedly be announced by Sony this Wednesday, 10th July.

But while we're still waiting for official confirmation on this month's Extra and Premium catalogue additions, Sony has announced the titles it's making available as part of its basic PlayStation Plus Essential tier in July. Borderlands 3, Among Us, and NHL 24 are all on that list and are available to download right now, until Tuesday, 6th August.