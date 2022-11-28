Our picks of the best Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 player count hits all-time high on PC

Rootin' tootin' lootin'!
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

Three years after it released on PC, Red Dead Redemption 2 broke its all-time peak of concurrent players yesterday.

Single-player DLC for the game looks unlikely, and the bundled multiplayer offering Red Dead Online was pronounced "dead" by its community of players after developer Rockstar confirmed it would no longer push major updates to the game to shift development to Grand Theft Auto 6 instead.

That hasn't put people off enjoying Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, however (with some help from the Thanksgiving holidays across the pond and Steam's autumn sale).

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry's PC analysis of Red Dead Redemption 2.

As documented by SteamDB, yesterday afternoon there were 66,492 concurrent players in Red Dead Redemption 2. Its previous peak was just after the game launched on Steam on 26th December 2019 at 55,000 players.

Red Dead Redemption 2 concurrent players graph from SteamDB
A graph showing the concurrent player count of Red Dead Redemption over time.

The game is currently discounted by 67 percent in Steam's autumn sale, taking it down from £55 to £18. It's as good a time as any to buy the game, which received a Recommended badge in our review. Despite Rockstar abandoning Red Dead Online, Emma described it as a playground for our State of the Game series, and praised the community for finding new ways to keep the game fresh.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch