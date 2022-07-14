If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fans mourn "death" of Red Dead Online in community "funeral"

Pour one out.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Last night, Red Dead Online fans came together to mourn the "death" of Rockstar's online service via a community-run "funeral" in-game.

Watch on YouTube

Tributes to the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2 poured in all over social media.

Players collectively dressed in black and gathered around the game's numerous graveyards.

The funeral for the live-service was announced last week to celebrate one year since the game was "abandoned" by Rockstar Games, with little new content added over the past 12 months.

The following day, Rockstar posted a lengthy update on the state of its live-service games, stating that it had moved development resources towards production of the next Grand Theft Auto title.

As a result, Red Dead Online would no longer receive "major themed content updates like in previous years", it said, and instead would simply highlight existing content and seasonal events.

Yet the cash-cow that is Grand Theft Auto Online will continue to receive major content updates in the run-up to the next game. Fans have long been frustrated by the disparity of support between GTA and Red Dead Online.

Roger Clark, the voice and performance actor for Red Dead Redemption 2’s protagonist Arthur Morgan, also acknowledged the funeral in a tweet.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch