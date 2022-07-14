Fans mourn "death" of Red Dead Online in community "funeral"Pour one out.
Last night, Red Dead Online fans came together to mourn the "death" of Rockstar's online service via a community-run "funeral" in-game.
Tributes to the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2 poured in all over social media.
@RockstarGames we still love this game but you decided to stab us in the back shame on you!#SaveRedDeadOnline #RedDeadFuneral pic.twitter.com/bHeTDF4TF2— Lucky D. Luki (@luckyluki10) July 13, 2022
Players collectively dressed in black and gathered around the game's numerous graveyards.
#RedDeadFuneral To Red Dead community. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/nQWJ5mOVWM— fauxSeb (@fauxSeb) July 13, 2022
The funeral for the live-service was announced last week to celebrate one year since the game was "abandoned" by Rockstar Games, with little new content added over the past 12 months.
The following day, Rockstar posted a lengthy update on the state of its live-service games, stating that it had moved development resources towards production of the next Grand Theft Auto title.
As a result, Red Dead Online would no longer receive "major themed content updates like in previous years", it said, and instead would simply highlight existing content and seasonal events.
Come to the mountain to have one final look before the funeral of red dead online :( #RIPRedDeadOnline #RedDeadFuneral pic.twitter.com/MArihsxTSY— hr_eev (@Walterthegent) July 12, 2022
Yet the cash-cow that is Grand Theft Auto Online will continue to receive major content updates in the run-up to the next game. Fans have long been frustrated by the disparity of support between GTA and Red Dead Online.
Roger Clark, the voice and performance actor for Red Dead Redemption 2’s protagonist Arthur Morgan, also acknowledged the funeral in a tweet.
Although today it has my sympathies I know this community will never die. #outlawsforlife— Roger Clark (@rclark98) July 13, 2022
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.