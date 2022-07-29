PT recreated in Halo Infinite's leaked Forge mode

Halo Infinite's upcoming Forge mode recently leaked, and we are now seeing some interesting recreations of other games made within this mode popping up online.

For example, someone has taken inspiration from the truly horrifying PT demo, and remade it using the tools from Forge mode.

Halo Infinite's campaign trailer.

Spotted by PC Gamer, cosplayer Death Templar shared their PT x Halo hybrid creation on YouTube. As with PT, the player starts in a barren and gloomy room, with only one exit. The difference here, however, is that they have a gun (and I didn't spot a cockroach on the floor).

The player then makes their merry way from the room and down a recreation of that corridor.

It even comes complete with the eerie crying noise that I just tried to spell and promptly realised that no one would be able to decipher what I wrote. If you have played PT, however, you will know the one. It's like a throaty and otherworldly geiger counter, that is essentially the stuff of nightmares.

You can check it out for yourself below.

Halo Infinite meets PT.

As well as PT, Call of Duty's famous Shipment map has also seen a Forge forgery (thanks, GameSpot).

This creation comes from the T68 YouTube channel. Here, the player bounces in true Halo style from crate to crate, as fires and debris litter the scene around them.

Halo Infninte meets Call of Duty.

T68 has even redone Fallout's vaults using Halo Infinite's leaked tools.

Halo Infinite meets Fallout.

Back to some more familiar Spartan ground, the same youtuber has also recreated Halo: Combat Evolved's Battle Creek multiplayer map with Halo Infinite's Forge mode.

Halo Infinite meets Halo Battle Evolved.

Meanwhile, the Digital Foundry team recently tried out Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta, with Alex calling it "superb fun".