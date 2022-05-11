PS5 bundles have landed at ShopTo

PlayStation 5 stock was finally available at ShopTo yesterday, and the console has remained in stock today. The surprise restock featured PS5 consoles with Horizon Forbidden West included in the box.

One of the remaining PS5 bundles includes the PS5 disc console with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Ghostwire Tokyo. The total for all of these would be £609.99, but it is currently selling for 9 per cent less at £554.85.

A standalone PS5 disc console costs usually costs £449.99 - that includes the PS5 disc console and the new DualSense Wireless controller, along with a HDMI cable and other cables. The games included in the bundle are all disc versions.

ShopTo aim to ship the console bundle within five working days once they have completed all of their anti-scalping checks. Orders for the console are limited to one per account, and if you order more than one console, or if you have previously ordered one, a £20 administration fee will be applied for cancellation and refund and your account will be closed.

A slightly more expensive bundle also being offered at ShopTo includes a PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console, Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars : Skywalker Saga and an extra White DualSense Wireless PS5 controller for £589.85.

Congratulations if you did manage to snag this awesome PS5 bundle, it's been a long road to see them being restocked so regularly now. The three games included in the bundle will keep you going for a long time, but you should definitely check out our best PS5 deals page to find more games for less as well as PS5 accessories. We also post news of PS5 restocks as soon as they happen over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account, as well as deals we like the look of throughout the day.