Project Cars and Dirt games disappear from sale

Car licensing issues to blame.
Let's take a moment to mark the passing of another set of driving games - delisted from sale due to the expiry of in-game car licenses.

The past two months have seen both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 disappear forever. The first game lasted longer - slightly - until 3rd October. Project Cars 2 was removed from sale on 21st September.

In a statement posted to Twitter, developer Slightly Mad Studios blamed "expiring car and track licenses", but said existing owners would still be able to play both games, and multiplayer servers would remain available.

Today, EA announced it had dropped the Project Cars franchise altogether, with staff working on the brand moved to other roles within the publisher where possible.

Project Cars 3, released in 2020, remains on sale.

Codemasters' Dirt Rally and Dirt 4 - another set of racing games published by EA - have also been delisted over the past two months.

EA previously confirmed it would remove both titles from sale across all console and PC platforms on 3rd October, including from Game Pass and EA Play catalogues.

Dirt Rally 2.0, released in 2019, and Dirt 5, released in 2020, remain available.

Tom Phillips

