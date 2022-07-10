Pro Apex Legends player holds back from shooting disconnected opponent in $2m Global Series

Professional gamer Philip "ImperialHal" Dosen hit the headlines this weekend after he held off from shooting an opponent in a competitive match when he realised the enemy player had been disconnected.

As spotted by Apex Legends Intel, ImperialHal was competing in the Apex Legends Global Series 2022 - a championship with a cool $2 million up for grabs - when he spied a lone player off in the distance. After monitoring them for a couple of seconds, he told his TSM teammates: "Dont shoot him. Don't shoot him, bro! He's crashed".

You can watch the full exchange in the tweet below:

Fans are heaping praise on @ImperialHal after he refused to eliminate a disconnected opponent during the $2m #ALGS Championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/76iHuAfwaQ — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 10, 2022

After a little back and fore with his squadmates, Dosen once again insisted that they shouldn't engage: "He 100 percent tabbed out or crashed or something. Don’t shoot them – it’s Scarz".

After fans and competitors alike commended him for his sportmanship on Twitter, Dosen replied: "It's the least every player can do out here with these issues".

The squad didn't suffer for this small act of kindness, either; both TSM and Scarz made it through to today's heat.

In related news, earlier today we reported that Respawn has a new singleplayer FPS set in the Apex Legends universe in early development.

Known only as "Apex Universe FPS Incubation Title", the game is clearly in the very early stages, but already the team is looking to bring a host of new developers on to what seems to be a singleplayer shooter that will be a "brand new Respawn single-player adventure".

What's particularly interesting is that Respawn specifically calls it the Apex Legend universe rather than the Titanfall one given Titanfall came first and much of Apex is influenced by it. Is it a game that will focus only on Apex Legends' locations, legends, and lore? Or could it be Titanfall 3 dressed up as something else to throw us off the scent? All we can do is watch this space for now.