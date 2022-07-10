Respawn is recruiting devs for a singleplayer FPS set in the Apex Legends universe

Respawn has a new singleplayer FPS set in the Apex Legends universe in early development.

Known only as "Apex Universe FPS Incubation Title", the game is clearly in the very early stages, but already the team is looking to bring a host of new developers on to what seems to be a singleplayer shooter that will be a "brand new Respawn single-player adventure".

Respawn's careers page, first noticed by Dextero, is currently hiring for numerous projects, including Apex Legends, its Mobile equivalent, the upcoming Star Wars FPS, and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Fallen Order's recently announced sequel. But also included in the list is that Apex Universe FPS Incubation Title, too.

"This new single-player title is a developer’s dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," states an ad recruiting a hard surface artist. "Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a 'fun comes first' sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways."

What's particularly interesting is that Respawn specifically calls it the Apex Legend universe rather than the Titanfall one given Titanfall came first and much of Apex is influenced by it. Is it a game that will focus only on Apex Legends' locations, legends, and lore? Or could it be Titanfall 3 dressed up as something else to throw us off the scent? All we can do is watch this space for now.

