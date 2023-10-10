Prime Day 2 deal 2023: This Logitech G502 wired gaming mouse is now just £29

Prime Day is back in the form of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, and Amazon has reduced numerous tech and gaming products that would make great additions to the gaming setups of Eurogamer readers.

Logitech's G502 Hero gaming mouse is a highly customisable piece of tech that's ideal for Twitch gaming on PC, and it's down to just £29 this Prime Day over at Amazon. That's well over 50 per cent off. And our American readers don't miss out either, as Amazon US is offering it for just $40.99.

The G502 is one of the best wired gaming mice you can find today, and certainly at this low price point. It has a 25,600 DPI rating so you're sure to get precision when gaming or working thanks to the sensitive and high-quality sensor here.

There are 11 programmable buttons in total, so you can customise the G502 in numerous ways that best suit your playing style, saving you time when you're in a game. The mouse scroll wheel is also fast, ensuring you can focus more on whatever's happening on screen. The weight is customisable too thanks to the five 3.6g weights that let you alter the feel and movement of the G502.

Of course, it wouldn't be a gaming mouse without RGB lighting, and the G502 includes Logitech's signature Lightsync RGB. This lets you customise the RGB lighting to your playing style, synchronise animations and lighting effects with other Logitech G gaming products that are part of your setup.

There are scores of products on sale this Prime Day over at Amazon, from gaming peripherals like mice and keyboards, to everyday essentials such as SSDs and micro SD cards that will certainly make life easier. We've compiled a list of some of the best deals we've seen so far, and it includes a guide to help you get the most out of this Prime Day event.

Tech expert and hardware editor, James Archer, is keeping track of all the best PC gaming deals in the October Prime Day sale so be sure to check out even more offers on our sister site too!