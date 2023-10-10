Prime Day 2 deal 2023: This Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is just £649.99

We've already seen some great discounts this Prime Day sale on a range of different gaming and tech products. However, these big sales events are when Amazon is happy to cut down on pricier items too, especially gaming laptops.

The Lenovo Legion series of gaming laptops balances great specs, solid build quality and a stylish design that few other lines are able to match. The Lenovo Legion 5 is a great example of this, packed with a fast screen and an RTX 3060 graphics card, all for just £649.99.

The laptop is filled with an Intel Core i5 12th gen CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with a MUX switch. This means you'll be able to take advantage of the latest CPU-heavy games with the best performance possible from that RTX graphics card.

However, because of the WQHD IPS display's 165Hz refresh rate, you can pick between gorgeous visuals in games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2, or take advantage of the screen's speed. This is ideal if you're an online gamer and prefer League of Legends, DOTA 2, Call of Duty or Rocket League, to name a few.

Rounding up the rest of the specs is a 512GB SSD and 8GB of memory, plenty to get you started with today's demanding games. There's also Nvidia G-sync for smooth visuals, Dolby Vision HDR, an HDMI port that supports 8K, USB ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. This will free you from needing dongles all the time when you want to plug the laptop to an external display or using USB memory sticks. There's also an ethernet port should you want to pass over the wifi 6 and go for a stable wired connection instead.

