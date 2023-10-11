Prime Day 2 deal 2023: Samsung's brilliant Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor is down to just £189

Samsung have made great monitors for many years, and they've started to cater to gamers more in recent years too. With Amazon's big Prime Day sales event, there's another money-saving offer on a Samsung monitor that you may have been eyeing for a while.

Samsung's Odyssey line has some of the best gaming displays available these days, and this 27" Odyssey G5 is currently on sale at Amazon right now for just £189. That's nearly £111 off the usual retail price. It's not often to see so many features inside a gaming monitor at this level.

The QHD resolution is perfect for those not enamoured yet by 4K visuals, and being able to balance high refresh rates. It's also a resolution widely supported by games on PC, PlayStation 5 and also Xbox Series X|S. It's ideal for playing games at high visual quality settings. However, the 144Hz is great if you want to dial things back and have your gaming setup give you performance instead. This is the way to go if you're into multiplayer games such as CS:GO, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Valorant and more.

The monitor includes AMD FreeSync Premium support, which will help reduce any frame-tearing so you're provided with smooth visuals and scene changes. It also has a fast 1ms response time. The panel has HDR10 support, and the monitor itself has a 1000R curve. This will make your games feel much more immersive than standard displays, especially when you're about to check out games like Alan Wake 2 this winter.

There's both HDMI and DisplayPort here, so you can leave two devices connected to the display at once. This is ideal if you have your games console at your desk and want to switch between work and play. There's also a headphone jack at the back if you want to plug in your headphones to avoid disrupting others around you, or to connect your favourite speakers.

