Powerwash Simulator cleans up on PS5 and PS4 end of January

The wonderful Powerwash Simulator launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on 30th January 2023, Sony has announced.

The announcement was made as part of a PlayStation blog post rounding up a raft of indie games coming to the consoles.

We're big fans of FuturLab's Powerwash Simulator here at Eurogamer, and have written about it extensively. You clean dirt off stuff, essentially. It's satisfying, therapeutic and weirdly tricky at times. You can even go prone like an MLG powerwash pro to get right under those hard to reach bits.

Watch on YouTube Here's the Powerwash Simulator launch trailer from 2022.

Powerwash Simulator is already out on PC and Xbox. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works.