Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED model announced

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED model with new designs based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will go on sale shortly before the game releases.

The news arrived alongside the latest trailer for Scarlet and Violet, which dropped earlier today.

On Twitter, Nintendo posted a video of the model, complete with some shiny visual effects, to show off the Scarlet and Violet inspired designs.

The Switch OLED - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition will come with "a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers".

Have a peek at the #NintendoSwitch - OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet Edition system, arriving on 11/4!



Have a peek at the #NintendoSwitch - OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet Edition system, arriving on 11/4!



It includes a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers! pic.twitter.com/HlJpFBsKBA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2022

The design takes a scarlet and violet based colour palette (obviously), with the left Joy-Con in red and the right in purple. The Joy-Cons have the two different academies' logos printed on the front, whilst the back joins onto artwork depicting the new three starters Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco. The dock is white with the Legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon printed together on one side.

Take a look at some pictures included on the US Nintendo store below.

The new Joy-Cons.

Packaging for the Scarlet and Violet edition.

The Legendaries on the dock.

The complete design on the back of the Switch.

Nintendo UK also tweeted some additional photos of the model.

Here's a closer look at the #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model #PokemonScarletViolet Edition. pic.twitter.com/3wsfkLAsUd — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 7, 2022

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED edition will release on 4th November, a couple of weeks before the game's release on 18th November.

