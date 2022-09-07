New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows off more of its open world

A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet details more of what we can expect to find in its open world.

That includes three new Pokémon introduced here: the crab-like Klawf, plus the fire warrior Armarouge (Scarlet), and its ghostly counterpart Ceruledge (Violet) - could these be Bisharp regional evolutions?

Titled Seek Your Treasure, the trailer introduces the Treasure Hunt that forms a special independent study project depending on the version played. Check it out below.

The trailer shows a variety of what's on offer in the world of Paldea.

At Starfall Street, players will face off against the rebellious student group Team Star. The leader of the Fire crew is Mela, sporting some fabulous flame boots.

Following the Path of Legends will lead players to seek out the legendary Herba Mystica by visiting the lairs of Titans, resulting in a battle with the Stony Cliff Titan Klawf.

Then, of course, there are the gym leaders of Victory Road, run by Geeta, chairwoman of the Pokémon League.

This is where players will earn Gym Badges by completing gym tests and defeating the leaders, just as in past games.

The trailer introduces us to Brassius, the grass-type gym leader who looks pretty miserable as he battles with his Smoliv before terrastalising a Sudowoodo.

Scarlet and Violet will have a Let's Go feature too - Pokémon exploring alongsider trainers in the field can be sent out to independently pick up items and auto-battle other 'mon.

"Go where you want, and do what it is you really wanna do the most" says Nemona, a Pokémon trainer who shows the player the ropes.

That's certainly the mantra of the game, and it looks like players will be able to set destinations on the world map to create navigational markers.

The trailer ends with a montage of locations, characters and battles, and includes more of the recently revealed Grafaiai and Cyclizar.