PlayStation returning to Tokyo Game Show as general exhibitor for first time since 2019

Sony Interactive Entertainment will exhibit at Tokyo Games Show this year.

The PlayStation maker's presence at the convention was confirmed along with the launch of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 visitor's site yesterday (4th July). Sony hasn't had a major presence at the Tokyo Game Show since 2019.

As of yesterday, 731 exhibitors have been confirmed to be participating in Tokyo Game Show 2024, with the likes of Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Nintendo all in attendance.

Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games.

"The event will be held on the largest-ever scale and will host a total of 3190 exhibition booths, exceeding last year's record in TGS history," the Tokyo Game Show social media account shared yesterday.

As to what Sony will exhibit during this year's show - which runs from 26th September to 29th September - that for now remains a mystery. One of PlayStation 5's biggest upcoming releases, Astro Bot, would have already made its debut by that time, with the adorable-looking platforming set to arrive on 6th September.

Other Sony releases this year include its 5v5 sci-fi shooter Concord, and God of War Ragnarök on PC. Concord is scheduled for PS5 and PC on 23rd August. Ragnarök, meanwhile, will make its PC debut on 19th September.

Perhaps, we could hear more about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which we got our first proper good look at back in January, during a State of Play. The Death Stranding sequel is slated for a 2025 release.

Just last month, PlayStation confirmed to Eurogamer it would not be attending Gamescom next month.