PlayStation confirms it's skipping Gamescom again this year

PlayStation has confirmed to Eurogamer it will be skipping Gamescom once again this year.

The annual German event is the highest attended gaming convention in the world, and a key date in the gaming calendar - a chance for developers and publishers to showcase their wares.

Sony, however, has skipped the event in recent years, favouring its own dedicated PlayStation showcases, and that trend continues in 2024. In a statement shared with Eurogamer, a Sony spokesperson said: "We currently have no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024."

Sony showcased some of its upcoming PlayStation slate last month, in a State of Play broadcast featuring Silent Hill 2's remake, 5v5 sci-fi shooter Concord, and a new Astro Bot title aptly called Astro Bot. Our Chris recently spoke with Team Asobi studio founder and Astro Bot creative director Nicolas Doucet about the release, which is set to launch on PS5 this September.

As for Gamescom, PlayStation isn't the only company that won't be present during August's convention. In April, Nintendo also confirmed it would be skipping the show.

"Gamescom is a great event, and each year we evaluate whether Nintendo should participate or not," a Nintendo UK spokesperson told Eurogamer. "After careful consideration from all perspectives, we've made the decision not to be present at Gamescom 2024. Players will have opportunities to try out Nintendo Switch games at other events throughout the year."

Xbox has confirmed it will be there, however. In a social media post, the Xbox team said those attending the convention will be able to visit its "biggest booth yet".