PlayStation Plus Premium God of War Ragnarök trial now available in Europe

If you are yet to pick up Kratos' leviathan axe in God of War Ragnarök for one reason or another, but still fancy giving the game a whirl at some point, I have good news - Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic has now joined PlayStation Plus Premium's expanding trials programme.

You now have the chance to play the game for three hours, which will give you a little taster of what's in store for Kratos and Atreus as they negotiate the perils of the nine mythological Norse realms.

Here are Zoe's thoughts on God of War Ragnarök.

This trial made its debut in North America earlier this week, but it is now available for those of us in Europe as well.

The trial is for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game (screengrab by me).

Eurogamer awarded God of War Ragnarök a Recommended badge on its release last year, with Chris Tapsell calling it "gargantuan, excessive, and wonderfully absurd".

"Ragnarök's dramatic might comes from its unique access to a sense of scale, a sense that was so sorely missed in the previous game and remedied with conviction here at last," he wrote.

"You will fight some big, ugly monsters in God of War Ragnarök, you will climb on their backs, lash at them with your blades, bellow defiance up to them from below. You'll stand silhouetted, jagged, cartoonishly angular in front of them. Finally, deep into this game, you will get a bit of the old Kratos back, a bit of PS2 excess will break free of its self-conscious cage."