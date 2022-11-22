PlayStation 4 role-player Ys 8 removed from PS Plus Extra catalogue without warning

The publisher of role-playing game Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana is currently investigating why the game has been removed from Sony's PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue without warning.

Sony's subscription service offered the PS4 version of Ys 8, alongside other titles in the series. Last week, a £35 PS5 version of the game launched, with no free upgrade option for fans with a PS4 copy already.

It was around this time that the RPG's PS4 version disappeared from the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue.

Watch on YouTube PlayStation Plus November games.

The removal has come as a surprise to both fans of the game and its publisher, NIS America.

"Ys 8: Lacrimosa of DANA not appearing PS Plus Extra was not planned and we are currently looking into the details," NIS America told PushSquare. "We would not remove any titles from any platform without prior communication through our channels."

This isn't the first time PlayStation Plus subscribers seen games suddenly disappear from their subscription without warning.

Last month, subscribers spotted that Sony had quietly removed the expiry dates on games soon to leave PlayStation Plus - where previously a specific date was given, warning fans ahead of time.

Sony does not detail game expiry dates in its monthly PlayStation Blog posts, and has seemingly now also scrapped its Last Chance to Play section on its store.

Fans have subsequently taken to reddit to list games which will be leaving the service for themselves. Last week, that was the Mafia Trilogy, Ride 4 and MXGP 2021. But there was no suggestion Ys 8 would be going as well.

We've asked NIS America for more.