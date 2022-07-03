Surprise, Sony fans! Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally coming to PS4 in the West… a full decade after it first release in Japan on PC.

The ARPG will debut on PS4 on 31st August, six years after it arrived on PS4 in Japan and over a year later than it arrived in the West on Xbox and PC.

Like the versions on other consoles, it will be cross-platform compatible and free-to-play, and carry the "New Genesis" sub-title with fully localised text and character voices in English (thanks, Polygon).

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - Follow-Up Video.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis - described as the "next-generation" of Phantasy Star Online 2, catapulting the action forward 1,000 years after the Oracle's battle in PSO2 - released in the West last summer, but only on Xbox and PC.

As Matt explained at the time, bundled alongside the base game, it includes a new graphics engine, enhanced character models, a new multi-weapon system, and, most notably, a "wide-open battlefield" with changing time and weather, traversable using new abilities like the Photon Dash and Photon Glide.

Previously, Sega explained character creation and avatars would be compatible between Phantasy Star Online 2 and New Genesis, with the former's weapons, units, and mags being usable in New Genesis, while other data such as emotes, Star Gems, and Arks Cash could be shared between both games. Levels, EXP, skills, photon arts, techniques, and currency affecting game economy are not transferable, however.