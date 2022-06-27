Overwatch 2 beta release time, end date, and how to sign up for Overwatch 2 beta

The second Overwatch 2 beta will be playable in the weeks ahead for those on both consoles and PC.

A multiplayer trial of the long-awaited sequel will be guaranteed for those who pay for it, but you can also get possible access for free if you sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta in time.

This page explains the Overwatch 2 beta release date in the UK and other regions, the exact release time, when the beta ends, and how to get Overwatch 2 beta sign up access.

Overwatch 2 beta release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

If you've successfully gained access to the Overwatch 2 beta on consoles and PC, and are selected to take part in the first wave, you will be able to start playing on Tuesday, 28th June.

The Overwatch 2 beta release time is:

UK: 7pm (BST)

7pm (BST) Europe: 8pm (CEST)

8pm (CEST) West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

11am (PDT) East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

If you haven't been selected for the first wave of the beta, keep checking the email associated with your battle.net login to see if you've been selected during another wave of players.

Developer Blizzard has stated on their website that its goal is to provide access to all players that opt-in to the beta by no later than 14th July.

Alternatively, if you purchase the Watchpoint pack on PC or console, you are guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta immediately after it launches on Tuesday in your region.

Overwatch 2 beta sign up access explained

Anybody with Overwatch 2 beta access will be able to play on their selected platform and region with the battle.net account they signed up with.

It's important to note that even if you took part in the first beta, players are selected from a separate beta pool this time around, so you'll need to sign up again to take part in this second Overwatch 2 beta on consoles and PC.

There are two ways of accessing the Overwatch 2 beta:

Purchase the Overwatch Watchpoint pack for guaranteed beta access

Sign up for possible beta access before 28th June

Sign up for beta access

You must visit playoverwatch.com/beta and sign up for access before 28th June to be within a chance of getting selected for Overwatch 2 beta access for free. The sign ups might even stop before this date if developer Blizzard's projected maximum server capacity is reached.

Select your platform and region from the drop down box and then login to your battle.net account to start the sign up process for this Overwatch beta. Playstation players need to select the region associated with their PSN ID, not the region they currently live in.

When the beta starts, a small group of people who signed up will be emailed to take part first, then more players will get added steadily over time, with the first wave of larger access planned to start a week later on Tuesday, 5th July.

Although you're not guaranteed Beta access if you sign up for free, Blizzard has stated on their website that its goal is to provide access to all players that opt-in to the beta by no later than 14th July.

Purchasing the Overwatch Watchpoint pack

To guarantee access to the Overwatch 2 beta at any time - even after it has started - you can purchase the Overwatch Watchpoint pack for £34.99/$39.99 on the platform you plan to play Overwatch 2 on.

You don't just get Overwatch 2 beta access by purchasing the Watchpoint pack. You'll also receive:

Overwatch Legendary edition (with x5 Legendary skins and x5 Epic skins)

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium battle pass

Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy Legendary skins for Overwatch 2

2000 Overwatch 2 virtual currency

Exclusive player icon for Overwatch 2

All Overwatch 2 rewards will be added to your account when the game launches on October.

Overwatch 2 beta dates

The Overwatch 2 beta on consoles and PC will run between 28th June to 18th July. Blizzard has added that the end date may be extended based on what its testing needs are like on the scheduled end date.

Although a steady stream of players will be added to the beta after the first wave on 28th June, a larger pool of people will gain access to the beta on Tuesday, 5th July.

If you missed out on signing up for the Overwatch beta before it launched, remember you can still gain access by purchasing the Watchpoint pack on the platform you plan to play the game on. It's a pricey solution, but you get other perks on top of beta access, including the Premium Season 1 battle pass for Overwatch 2 when it launches.

What's featured in the Overwatch 2 beta?

The console and PC Overwatch 2 beta will feature the following:

Crossplay between consoles and PC

5v5 matches

Two new Overwatch 2 heroes - Junker Queen and Sojourn

Hero reworks for Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra

New hero looks

Two new Hybrid maps - Paraiso and Midtown

One new Escort map - Circuit Royal

Two maps for the new Push mode - New Queen Street and Colosseo

New Ping system

In our Overwatch 2 preview earlier this year, our hands-on revealed a game that felt "refreshing if not remarkably new" - though between the reduced team sizes and reworked heroes, the differences can feel "transformational".

Finally, know that any progress you make during the Overwatch 2 beta will unfortunately not carry forward to the full game.