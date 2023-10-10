One of the best SD cards for the Switch and Steam Deck has a new low price

Amazon's second Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days, is well underway now and ends tomorrow at 23:59pm. There are lots of great SD Card deals taking place during the event, including one of the best overall SD cards hitting a new lowest price.

The Samsung Pro Plus 512GB SD card regularly appears in the Digital Foundry rankings for the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, and the best cards for the Nintendo Switch, and now Prime members can grab one for only £36/$36:

The Pro Plus is a great card to have because of its high sequential read and write speeds of up to 160/120MB/s respectively that will improve load times for games. The card also has A2-rated random performance, which is useful for running games on your handheld but it's even more significant for cameras, GoPros, and drones to help speed up the process of capturing and transferring content.

If you want to use the card in a DSLR or mirrorless camera that has a full-size SD card slot, you can because the Pro Plus comes with a full-size adapter. This is also handy for file transfer as most laptops have full-size SD card slots.

This is the cheapest the 512GB card has been now, and is cheaper by about £3 than it was during the first Prime Day in July. Considering how the 1TB microSD cards are on sale for around £100 right now, getting just under half the capacity for almost a third of the price is a great deal.

We're covering all of the best deals on SD Cards and SSDs over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account, as well as on our Prime Day 2 live blog so make sure you check out both of those. There are plenty of other Prime Day gaming deals to look at, and you can follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer to get notified when we've written about a new gaming deal using the tags below.