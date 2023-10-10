Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Today's best gaming deals LIVE

Day one of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale aka Prime Day 2 is in full swing and we're keeping track of all the best gaming deals in our live blog right here.

From storage devices like SSDs and SD cards to PC gaming accessories like gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, there are lots of exciting deals to pick up in the October Prime Day sale. There's also some excellent 4K TV deals and offers other tech deals like tablets, Amazon devices and Kindles.

Remember you'll need to be a Prime member to access the majority of these deals, and if you've not been a member before, you can sign up to a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to make the most of the two-day sales event.

Today's best Prime Day 2 deals so far

Take a look below at more of the best gaming deals as we spot them:

Best Prime Day Big Deal Days gaming deals 2023