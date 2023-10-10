Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Today's best gaming deals LIVE
Shop today's best gaming deals in Amazon's second Prime Day sale as we spot them.Live
Day one of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale aka Prime Day 2 is in full swing and we're keeping track of all the best gaming deals in our live blog right here.
From storage devices like SSDs and SD cards to PC gaming accessories like gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, there are lots of exciting deals to pick up in the October Prime Day sale. There's also some excellent 4K TV deals and offers other tech deals like tablets, Amazon devices and Kindles.
Remember you'll need to be a Prime member to access the majority of these deals, and if you've not been a member before, you can sign up to a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to make the most of the two-day sales event.
Today's best Prime Day 2 deals so far
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse - £60 from Amazon UK (was £140) from Amazon UK
- 2TB WD_Black SN850X SSD with heatsink - £122.04 (was £135) from Amazon UK
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - £105 (was £160) from Amazon UK
- LG C2 4K OLED TV 48-inch - £999 from Amazon UK (was £1,399.99) from Amazon UK
- Sony InZone H3 Gaming Headset - £50 from Amazon UK (was £89)
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink - £96 (was £159) from Amazon UK
- Samsung Evo Plus microSD 512GB - £26 from Amazon UK (was £29)
Take a look below at more of the best gaming deals as we spot them:
Best Prime Day Big Deal Days gaming deals 2023
The Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse remains a capable office mouse with a 4000 DPI sensor, comfortable frame and some clever software trickery. For Prime Day 2, it's just £39.90 - down from £99.99.
Pick up one of the best portable SSDs for its lowest-ever-price - just £48
In the Prime Day 2 sale the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD is 59% off, making it the cheapest it's ever been and a great deal if you're looking for some portable storage for your games.
The Crucial X8 is a great SSD for storing old PS4 and Xbox One games, as you can play them directly off the SSD. It's also a good way to cold store current-gen titles for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, though you'll have to transfer them over whe you want to play them.
Hello from me! Good to see more discounts again not that long after the first Prime Day.
Right now you can get the best SD Card for the Steam Deck for its lowest-ever-price: just £36 for 512GB of fast storage.
It tops the Digital Foundry lists because of its large size, impressive speeds and A2 rating, and its excellent price compared to its competitors.
This Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is just £649.99
The Lenovo Legion series of gaming laptops balances great specs, solid build quality and a stylish design. The Lenovo Legion 5 is packed with a fast screen and an RTX 3060 graphics card, all for under £650.
Another great SSD that's been given the seal of approval by both Digital Foundry and Rock Paper Shotgun is the affordable Crucial P3 Plus.
Its 1TB size variant is down to a great low price of just 41 quid in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. It has impressive read and write speeds of 5000MB/s and 4200MB/s. It's an upgrade worth making if you have an older solid state drive.
Digital Foundry's top PS5 and PC SSD pick has hit a historic low price - £122.04 for the WD SN850x 2TB SSD w/ heatsink.
Will Judd of Digital Foundry states this SSD is one of the very fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, offering sequential speeds up to 7300MB/s reads and 6600MB/s writes.
These popular headphones feature a comfortable ergonomic design that is ideal for extended listening sessions. Even better value with £25 off.Buy now