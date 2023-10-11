Best Prime Day 2 Kindle Deals 2023
Here are the best Kindle deals available in the second Amazon Prime Day sale.
The second Amazon Prime Day sale of the year is underway with "Prime Big Deal Days" wrapping up today at midnight. Once again there are big discounts on many of Amazon's own Kindle e-readers, as Prime Day sales have historically been the best time to pick one up.
Amazon's Kindles don't go on sale much throughout the year, so if you've been eyeing up one to take on your holiday, Prime Day 2 is a great time to get one. Down below, we've listed each type of Kindle with their price in the UK and US and what they were on sale for in July, and described their characteristics to help you decide which deal to make the most of.
Back in July's Prime Day sale, Prime members could also get Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for three months to help them get reading straight away, and hopefully that offer shows up again. You can also shop for individual Prime Day Kindle book deals here.
If you want to know more about Prime Day 2 to help you explore the final day of the sale you can do so by checking out our Prime Day round-up. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter.
Amazon Kindle 2022
This is the best Kindle for most people, with a six-inch no-glare paperlike display. The 2022 model has USB-C charging with a battery that can last up to six weeks depending on your use, and has 16GB of storage now which can store thousands of books. The version with ads will show an Amazon ad when you're not reading and haven't fully turned the Kindle off. You can spend an extra £10/$20 to remove the ads after you've bought the kindle or to buy the adless version.UK
- Kindle (2022 release)- £75 at Amazon UK with ads (was £85)
- Kindle (2022 release)- £85 at Amazon UK without ads (was £95)
- Kindle (2022 release)- $75 at Amazon US (with ads)
- Kindle (2022 release)- $95 at Amazon US (without ads)
US shoppers can get four months free of Kindle Unlimited when they buy a new Kindle, giving them access to over 3 million eBooks, the service is $10 a month after the trial is over.
Kindle Paperwhite
The Paperwhite is the slightly upgraded version of the Kindle. It features a larger 6.8-inch display with an adjustable warm light, IPX8 waterproofing, smaller borders and a larger battery. You can get it with either 8GB or 16GB of storage, and with ads or no ads like the base Kindle. You'll also get three months free of Kindle Unlimited.UK
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 with ads)- £120 at Amazon UK (was £150)
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 without ads)- £130 at Amazon UK (was £160)
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB (2022 with ads)- $95 at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB (2022 without ads)- $115 at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 with ads)- $99 at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 without ads)- $120 at Amazon
There is also the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, for those who really want a lot of books on a premium e-reader. The Signature edition has 32GB of storage with wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. It also comes without ads by default.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2022) and 3 months Kindle Unlimited- £150 at Amazon UK (was £180)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2022)- $190 at Amazon
Kindle Oasis
The Kindle Oasis is a larger version of the Kindle with a 7-inch screen and buttons to turn the pages of whatever you're reading. It also has the adjustable warm light, is waterproof, and comes with either 8GB or 32GB of storage and can come with ads. The Oasis came out in 2019 so uses micro USB ports to charge it.UK
- Kindle Oasis 8GB- £180 at Amazon UK (was £230)
- Kindle Oasis 32GB- £210 at Amazon UK (was £260)
- Kindle Oasis 8GB - $900 at Amazon US
- Kindle Oasis 32GB - $220 at Amazon US
Kindle Kids
If you want to help your kids read more then Amazon has the Kindle Kids which is the same as the standard Kindle, but comes with a choice of three colourful covers: Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, and Unicorn Valley. It also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which is a a subscription designed for children aged 3–12 to safely learn and explore through reading, and a 2-year warranty.
UK
- Kindle Kids Paperwhite- £110 at Amazon UK (was £140)
- Kindle Kids (2022)- £90 at Amazon UK (was £105)
US
- Kindle Kids (2022)- $80 at Amazon US
Keep checking back here as we'll update Kindle prices when the deals go live, and be sure to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we'll post all the best deals as we get through the sales event.
