Now someone's playing Elden Ring with a violin

I recently began a new playthrough of Elden Ring and I'm determined to complete it this time round, but my goal pales in comparison to a streamer who is beating the game with a violin.

TiavioliGaming on Twitch has already completed all three Dark Souls games using a violin, and is now taking on Elden Ring as his next challenge.

TiavioliGaming caught the eye of the Elden Ring subreddit recently, thanks to a TikTok clip of him defeating Godfrey with his violin - all at a rather calm heart rate of 80bpm.

TiavioliGaming shared his set up on reddit, explaining he uses an electric violin and converts the frequency to a MIDI number, which he then converets into a key press. "It's taking [sic] me years to find a reliable system," he said.

For other physics and/or music nerds here, an interesting problem TiavioliGaming said he runs into is the MIDI converter interpreting the harmonic frequencies of the notes rather than the note he's playing. Combine that with having to map held buttons or movements which need several buttons pressed at the same time to a single note, and it certainly sounds like quite the challenge.

TiavioliGaming has admitted he's "way above the level" he should be for most parts of the game, having opted to grind before taking on bosses to make things easier. Considering he's playing using a violin, I'd say that's fair. He's also committed to playing the DLC with the violin, even though we don't know when it's releasing.

Recent rumours suggested Shadow of the Erdtree will release next month, with a "major key beat or new game expansion" in 2025. If that's the case, I'd best get on with beating the game once and for all.

Elden Ring has seen many streamers take on controller challenges, ranging from other instruments a harp, a guitar, and a piano, to the less conventional Fisher Price controller and Bop-It toy.