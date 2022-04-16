If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

No More Heroes 3 is coming to console and PC later this year

"Our favourite otaku assassin returns!"
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

No More Heroes 3 is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles later this year.

"Our favourite otaku assassin returns!" tweeted XSeed games. "Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in No More Heroes 3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC!"

Watch on YouTube

As yet there's been no word on a specific release date, but right now we can expect it sometime autumn 2022 - or Q3, if you're in the southern hemisphere, of course.

It also hasn't been confirmed yet which Xbox consoles will get it - for now, I'm presuming both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - or where on PC you'll be able to play No More Heroes 3, but we'll let you know more just as soon as we can.

"This is a return to more full-blooded, frantic and outrageously over-the-top action, a game that's obnoxious, inventive and wildly inconsistent - chalk this one up as one of Suda's better works, though, and arguably the best of the No More Heroes series to date," Martin wrote in his Recommended Eurogamer review of No More Heroes 3.

No More Heroes developer Grasshopper Manufacture was bought by NetEase Games for an undisclosed fee towards the end of last year.

Goichi "SUDA51" Suda's Tokyo-based studio signed a deal with the Chinese giant at the end of May 2021, having previously been owned by GungHo Online Entertainment.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch