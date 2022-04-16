No More Heroes 3 is coming to console and PC later this year

No More Heroes 3 is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles later this year.

"Our favourite otaku assassin returns!" tweeted XSeed games. "Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in No More Heroes 3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC!"

As yet there's been no word on a specific release date, but right now we can expect it sometime autumn 2022 - or Q3, if you're in the southern hemisphere, of course.

It also hasn't been confirmed yet which Xbox consoles will get it - for now, I'm presuming both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - or where on PC you'll be able to play No More Heroes 3, but we'll let you know more just as soon as we can.

Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! pic.twitter.com/kdEJnonUd5 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 15, 2022

"This is a return to more full-blooded, frantic and outrageously over-the-top action, a game that's obnoxious, inventive and wildly inconsistent - chalk this one up as one of Suda's better works, though, and arguably the best of the No More Heroes series to date," Martin wrote in his Recommended Eurogamer review of No More Heroes 3.

No More Heroes developer Grasshopper Manufacture was bought by NetEase Games for an undisclosed fee towards the end of last year.

Goichi "SUDA51" Suda's Tokyo-based studio signed a deal with the Chinese giant at the end of May 2021, having previously been owned by GungHo Online Entertainment.