Nintendo Switch Online app finally lets you send friend requests

The Nintendo Switch Online app has a new update, which lets you send friend requests from your phone.

Adding friends on Nintendo Switch has always been slightly cumbersome, but Nintendo has made a step towards making the process a bit more streamlined on its app.

You can now send friend requests from within the app by typing in a friend code, nicely complementing the update from March we reported on that allowed users to easily copy their friend code. Alternatively, you can get your friend code as a URL or QR code, which can then be used by someone else to send you a friend request.

The ability to accept a friend request in the app hasn't been added, so that still has to be done on a Switch console.

The other major change in this update affects some Apple users, as the app now needs at least iOS version 14.0 to run. Nintendo had previously announced that the app would no longer be available in iOS version 13.0 or earlier in June, but at the time had not specified a date.

Read the full patch notes for version 2.2.0 below.

You can now send friend requests using your friend code. (Accepting a friend request requires a Nintendo Switch console.)

You are now able to copy your friend code as a URL and/or save it as a QR code, which others can then use to send you friend requests.

Other minor changes have also been implemented.

(On iOS only) System requirements have been updated to iOS 14.0 or higher.