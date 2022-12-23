If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Switch exclusive Sports Story out now

Kick off.
Sports Story
Nintendo

Sports Story is out now, Nintendo has announced.

It's available on the Nintendo eShop priced £12.80.

Sports Story is developer Sidebar Games' much-expanded follow-up to its delightful 2017 sporting RPG Golf Story.

Watch on YouTube
In this video Nintendo explains what Sports Story is all about.

It was originally announced at the tail-end of 2019, promising to bolster the golf-y business of the first game with tennis, fishing, football, volleyball and more, all with support for multiplayer.

Its story-driven RPG half gains the likes of dungeon crawling, mini-games, treasure-hunting, and espionage, as players embark on their studies at a renowned tennis academy in a bid to enter the famed Decasportathon.

