Nintendo Live 2023 to be held in Seattle

Nintendo Live, the company's annual in-person fan event, will be held this year in Seattle, Washington.

It's the first time Nintendo Live has been held outside of Japan. Previous iterations have been run in Kyoto (2018 and 2019) and Tokyo (2022). 2023's event will be held sometime in September, with more details to follow.

Typically, Nintendo Live is a fan-first event designed as a place to take part in tournaments and photo ops. It has also featured Nintendo music concerts, which have been streamed online.

Watch on YouTube Nintendo stopped Animal Crossing: New Horizons' DLC too early, but did at least make this.

In 2022, Nintendo broadcast concerts featuring Animal Crossing's KK Slider and various characters from Splatoon - which you can watch again above. It's actually pretty cute.

It's worth noting that this event has never been a stage for Nintendo news or first looks at upcoming titles. Instead, it's more of a meeting place for Nintendo fans to connect and play games that are already available.

Announcing #NintendoLive 2023, an in-person event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle this September! Experience Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.



Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/0uePw3LHqS pic.twitter.com/3nqalGUTa0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 11, 2023

Nintendo's big release for 2023 is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with Pikmin 4 also due later this year.

The company previously said it would be skipping E3 this year - before E3 itself was cancelled.