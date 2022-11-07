If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Indie World presentation set for this week

Directly to you on Wednesday.
Tom Phillips
The next Nintendo Indie World presentation will be broadcast this week, on Wednesday 9th November at 5pm UK time. You should expect around 25 minutes of trailers and updates on Switch indie games, Nintendo has said.

These official Nintendo shows typically feature a range of smaller Nintendo Switch games - so don't go in expecting to see Zelda or F-Zero.

High up on many fans' wishlists will likely be Hollow Knight: Silksong, which currently sits with a vague release window of... sometime in the next eight months. Will we see it this week? There's only one way to find out.

May's Indie World Showcase offered up glimpses of Ooblets, TABS, Wildfrost, Gunbrella, We Are OFK, Cult of the Lamb, Mini Motorways and many more.

You'll be able to watch right here on Eurogamer this Tuesday - see you then!

