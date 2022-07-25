Nintendo didn't ask Platinum to cover up Bayonetta nudity, Kamiya says

No, Bayonetta 3's Naive Angel Mode isn't in response to Nintendo asking Platinum to cover up the titular witch.

The game's creator Hideki Kamiya took to Twitter to dispute fan theories on the new mode that removes nudity from the game.

If anything, Nintendo actually wanted her Link outfit in previous games to be more revealing.

Watch on YouTube Bayonetta 3 – The witch returns this autumn!

"I see a lot of people bring up Nintendo when discussing the nudity in Bayonetta, but during our time with the Bayonetta 1 port, Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3, the only suggestion we received was regarding the Link costume in Bayonetta 1 and 2, and how it should have been a little bit more revealing," said Kamiya, translated by Nintendo Everything (via NintendoLife).

"No bias influenced that aspect of the game, and I think players can enjoy the game without worrying that it may have been... after working with them [Nintendo] for such a long time, I get the impression that although there are times where we may butt heads, they're surprisingly open to direct discussions around development and sales."

The long-awaited release date for Bayonetta 3 - 28th October - was recently revealed, as well as the new family-friendly Naive Angel Mode, a first for the series.

Canonically, Bayonetta's skintight suit is also her hair from which she draws power for her wicked weave attacks, leaving her naked.

Yet contrary to some beliefs, this new mode was not a request from Nintendo.