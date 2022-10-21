Platinum responds to Bayonetta 3 voice actress dispute

PlatinumGames has offered its "full support" to Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale following the recent voice actress pay fiasco.

In the wake of original Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor releasing a series of videos claiming she was only offered $4k to work on the third game, fans turned on Hale for accepting the role instead. She has since asked for kindness, tweeting "let's just be good to each other".

Platinum has echoed Hale's request in its official statement, below in full.

Watch on YouTube Bayonetta 3 – Bewitching action gameplay!

"We at PlatinumGames offer our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years, as well as the community that has served as its foundation," it reads.

"We give our full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement.

"We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series."

A Message from PlatinumGames pic.twitter.com/5ym1JxtBBn — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) October 21, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a previous statement (referred to here by Platinum), Hale noted she was under NDA so was unable to speak directly on the situation.

However she did add: "I sincerely ask that everyone keep in mind that this game has been created by an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people and I hope everyone will keep an open mind about what they've created."

About Bayonetta 3: pic.twitter.com/e4VrclEQIm — Jennifer Hale (@jhaletweets) October 17, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Many others in the voice acting community have weighed in with their thoughts.

Nintendo, the publisher of the Switch exclusive, has not publicly commented on the situation, though its latest Bayonetta 3 tweet stirred up feelings from both sides of the debate.

Style for every occasion! How about a little comfy couture? #Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/kmdJbQXFdA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Bayonetta 3 will launch on 28th October.