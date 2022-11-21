If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hideki Kamiya teases Bayonetta 4 already in the works

Follows Bayo 3 ending criticism.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Bayonetta close up

Hideki Kamiya has teased that Bayonetta 4 is already in the works.

In response to fans expressing displeasure with the ending to the latest game, Kamiya notes it wasn't conveyed "correctly" and that Bayonetta 4 will be an unexpected development.

"I didn't think it was unexpected at all, but it seems that the ending of Bayo 3 wasn't conveyed correctly to everyone, so I think Bayo 4 will be an unexpected development for everyone," Kamiya said via Twitter. "After all, when Bayo 4 comes out, I'm sure there will be people who say, 'You added that as an afterthought', so I'll say it now."

Watch on YouTube
Bayonetta 3 on Switch - DF Tech Review - A Great Game With Polish & Performance Issues

This is the first mention of a potential Bayonetta 4 since the release of the third game last month.

The game's release was mired in controversy following a video statement from voice actress Hellena Taylor requesting fans boycott the game in response to an "insulting" salary offer.

The multiverse plotline and its ending has also proven unpopular with some of the fanbase, and its performance on Switch has also been criticised.

However, the game has been overall well received. Eurogamer editor Martin Robinson described it as "the series' most stupendous adventure yet, but also its scrappiest" in his Bayonetta 3 review.

Although Bayonetta 3 took some years to finally see release, its cult popularity would make further sequels likely - if potentially a long way off.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch