Hideki Kamiya teases Bayonetta 4 already in the works

Hideki Kamiya has teased that Bayonetta 4 is already in the works.

In response to fans expressing displeasure with the ending to the latest game, Kamiya notes it wasn't conveyed "correctly" and that Bayonetta 4 will be an unexpected development.

"I didn't think it was unexpected at all, but it seems that the ending of Bayo 3 wasn't conveyed correctly to everyone, so I think Bayo 4 will be an unexpected development for everyone," Kamiya said via Twitter. "After all, when Bayo 4 comes out, I'm sure there will be people who say, 'You added that as an afterthought', so I'll say it now."

This is the first mention of a potential Bayonetta 4 since the release of the third game last month.

（´-`）.｡oO（別に予想外でもなんでもない…と思ってたんだけどベヨ3のラストが誰にも正しく伝わってないっぽいのでベヨ4は皆さんにとって予想外の展開になると思います…ベヨ4が出た時に「お前それ後付けしたやろ」というアレが必ず出てくると思うので今のうちに言っておきます…） — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) November 18, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game's release was mired in controversy following a video statement from voice actress Hellena Taylor requesting fans boycott the game in response to an "insulting" salary offer.

The multiverse plotline and its ending has also proven unpopular with some of the fanbase, and its performance on Switch has also been criticised.

However, the game has been overall well received. Eurogamer editor Martin Robinson described it as "the series' most stupendous adventure yet, but also its scrappiest" in his Bayonetta 3 review.

Although Bayonetta 3 took some years to finally see release, its cult popularity would make further sequels likely - if potentially a long way off.