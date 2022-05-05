Nintendo changed Coconut Mall in Mario Kart 8 and fans want it reverted

With the launch of the first wave of maps in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass (quite a mouthful, I know), we saw the return of fan-favourite Wii map Coconut Mall.

However, all is not well on Isle Delfino, as fans have noticed thr track's cars before the final turn are now static.

The dissatisfaction amongst some fans became obvious when Nintendo tweeted a promotional clip of Coconut Mall (thanks, Nintendo Life).

There is no reason why the cars don’t move in the 8DX version because they literally move in Tour pic.twitter.com/cHpdkcDp4H — Reecee #Toaster4DisneyPlus (@Reecee_yt) May 4, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But the most bizarre observation made by fans is that the map, which has also recently been ported over to Mario Kart Tour, does have moving cars on mobile.

Worse, dataminers have concluded that this isn’t a bug, but rather an intentional choice made by Nintendo in the game’s programming.

So apparently the cars on Coconut Mall in the Mario Kart 8 Booster Pass have movement-related data in the object settings but I guess Nintendo said "nah that would be much for little timmy to avoid" or something...? NGL kinda disappointed with how they butchered CM. (Found by Ro) pic.twitter.com/8tf6wswzVc — Zach (@Zachruff) March 21, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Could Nintendo potentially reverse course in a future update?