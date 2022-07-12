Nintendo announces Kirby's Dream Buffet, launches this summer

Surprise! Nintendo has just announced Kirby's Dream Buffet, a brand new downloadable Kirby game due to hit the Switch eShop this summer.

The tasty-looking title sees up to four players roll around levels as different-coloured Kirby characters, gobbling up types of food and sweet treats.

Copy abilities let you pick up food from further afield, or flatten rivals. At the end of each course, the Kirby who has eaten the most will win.

A debut trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet.

Today's trailer is light on details, other than the fact Kirby's Dream Buffet will be a Nintendo Switch eShop exclusive, and online play will be supported.

It's not a Nintendo Direct, but it's something - and it all looks rather fun.

Kirby's having a good year. Back in March, Kirby and the Forgotten Land took the series' 3D platforming to a new level - leaving Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin impressed.

"This is an absolute hug of a game, and quite likely Kirby's best outing yet," he wrote in Eurogamer's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review.