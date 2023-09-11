Next batch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games leaked, following subscription price hike

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for September will be NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and Unpacking.

That's according to reliable source Dealabs, which routinely leaks the list of games in advance.

These titles will reportedly be available from 19th September. We will update this article when this list is officially confirmed.

Malindy Hetfeld called NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... a "safe choice for fans" in Eurogamer's review.

"Nier's best parts are hidden behind its different endings, for which you'll have to play the second part of the game several times. But the endings aren't that different from each other, and due to the nature of the rest of the game, I wouldn't blame anyone who gets tired before that," she wrote.

Image credit: Square Enix

Another game in this list to catch my attention is Unpacking. If you have not played yet, I would thoroughly recommend it. Unpacking has won scores of praise and awards since its release, including Game of the Year at last year's Indie Live Expo awards and the BAFTA for best narrative in 2022.

Eurogamer's former editor-in-chief Martin called Unpacking "an irresistible thing" back in 2021, when we announced it as Eurogamer's own Game of the Year.

"I've never played anything quite like Unpacking: I've never come across such human storytelling in a game that's remarkably absent of them. What an achievement this is," he said.

Image credit: Witch Beam

This latest catalogue of games will be the first PS Plus releases since Sony announced a global price increase for its subscription service.

As of earlier this month, UK subscribers now need to pay £59.99 for 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential. This is up from £49.99.

Meanwhile, 12 months of PlayStation Plus Extra increased from £83.99 to £99.99, and 12 months of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium rose from £99.99 to £119.99.