Nier Replicant protagonist and his flying, talking book to join Rainbow Six Siege

The unnamed protagonist of Nier Replicant and his companion Grimoire Weiss are coming to Rainbow Six Siege next week.

The content will be made available as part of the Maverick Replicant bundle. The bundle itself is a part of the Year 7 Season 4 content update for Rainbow Six Siege.

At the end of the teaser video for the bundle, someone wearing a familiar pair of boots walks forward with the caption "A YoRHa soldier is approaching... glory to mankind!" overlaid. It looks like Nier: Automata protagonist 2B will also be involved in the bundle in some way.

Watch on YouTube Maverick Replicant bundle trailer.

Ubisoft updated its roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege in July, where it announced main features, including cross-play and cross-progression, would be pushed back to Season 4.

Season 4 is titled Operation Solar Raid, and brief details of what is included in the update were shared by Ubisoft on the official Rainbow Six Siege website last week. All content in Season 4 will be revealed in a stream on 21st November at 8:30pm UK time.

Operation Solar Raid is the biggest new season of #RainbowSixSiege in years!



Set a reminder on YouTube and don't miss the full reveal on 21st November at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 15, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Maverick Replicant bundle will also be available on 21st. Ubisoft teased "more Nier goodness" will be announced during the Season 4 reveal event. 2B or not 2B, that is the question.