New "strand-type" game Witch Strandings releases next month

"You are a strand of light in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales."
Witch Strandings - a top-down open-world game "inspired by dark fairy tales" - will release on 7th July.

Revealed at the Guerilla Collective, Witch Strandings - which comes from An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs creator, Xalavier Nelson - will be available on PC via Steam for £11/€15/$15.

Here it is in action:

"You are a strand of light in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales," the video description teases. "Create pathways through the darkness, nurture the creatures of the Forest, repair ancient structures, and ultimately: confront the Witch who broke this place.

"Witch Strandings dials into the emerging genre of physical transportation. A digital forest that extends beyond the boundaries of your screen, in an all-new Strand-type game."

“Witch Strandings is a psychic nightmare about being presented with a truly cursed place - and finding the spirit to make it a good one," Nelson said. "Bringing something this weird and compelling to life required a partner who understood our vision, and a truly unique take on what a game trailer could be. In both cases, Modern Wolf delivered."

