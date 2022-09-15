New Resident Evil Village DLC trailer reveals Rose's mysterious power

At the conclusion of Resident Evil Village, it was teased that Ethan Winters' now teenage daughter could wield some impressive powers. What exactly these powers were was never disclosed, with Rose revealing that "even Chris" didn't know the full extent of what she could do thanks to her brush with the megamycete.

However, a new trailer for Village's The Winter's Expansion DLC has shown off more from its new story, Shadows of Rose, including what these powers are.

Shared as part of Capcom's Tokyo Game Show presentation, this trailer reveals that Rose is actually able to freeze her enemies. So, very name appropriate.

This new freezing means that Rose will be able to "target [her enemies] weak points and defeat them quickly" - something that will be incredibly important in the twisted realm this story takes place in, as Capcom stated a "single attack [here] can be fatal".

Winters by name, Winters by nature.

The entire DLC, which also includes the arcade-style The Mercenaries: Additional Orders mode and a third person mode for the base game, will be included in the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, released simultaneously on 28th October across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC (Steam), and Stadia.

In addition, Capcom has confirmed that the entire game will be playable on PSVR2 when it releases, with those at TGS currently being able to have a whirl with it during the event.