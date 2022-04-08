New Resident Evil 3 concept art shows Umbrella making Nemesis in a lab - and he's wearing socks?

In Resident Evil 3, mutant monstrosity Nemesis pursues Jill throughout a burning Raccoon City. But how was Umbrella's relentless scaremonger made? Fresh concept art shines a light on how that might have gone - had it been realised in virtual form.

Capcom, via the Resident Evil Twitter account, released four pieces of artwork, each revolving around Nemesis.

We see him on a table in an Umbrella lab, hooked up to various tubes and with technicians in hazmat suits making notes.

Another piece of artwork shows these experiments gone horribly wrong - all the while Umbrella goons watch from relative safety.

In another piece, a bleeding Nemesis is seen kneeling in apparent agony. Perhaps he's just realised his vocabulary is limited to a single word.

And finally we see Nemesis suited and booted and about to take Jill down. No time for sandwiches here.

The concept art is a fun glimpse into the Resident Evil 3 story and a sideways look at a monster who, in the game, is little more than a single-minded threat. There's not much more to Nemesis than jump scare here, chase there, boss fight over by that burning building etc.

But should we feel sorry for ol' Nemmy, given what he's gone through?

Perhaps not. But I would like to highlight something in one of the pieces of artwork that suggests there's more humanity to Nemesis than we might have thought: in the lab scene, Nemesis is wearing what looks like a pair of socks.

Aww, bless. You know how cold hospital floors can be. A nice touch!