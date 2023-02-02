If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Mario Kart Tour track arrives next week

A future Mario Kart 8 DLC addition?

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Mario Kart Tour artwork.

Nintendo has announced the next course to be added to mobile game Mario Kart Tour: Piranha Plant Cove.

The all-new course is part of the Exploration Tour that begins on 7th February.

Not much else is known about the course beyond screenshots shared by Nintendo - it's an underwater course filled with stone ruins and piranha plant statues.

Watch on YouTube
Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives December 7th!

It also has the giant eel from Super Mario 64's Dire Dire Docks. Let's hope the music is some sort of remix of that relaxing tune.

While an addition to the mobile Mario Kart game is welcome, it begs the question: will Piranha Plant Cove also feature in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

The Booster Course Pass consists of favourites from past Mario Kart games across its three waves, but also new tracks like Ninja Hideaway, Sky-High Sundae, and Merry Mountain which do turn up in Tour.

If you're keen to see what might be coming to the Switch game, then be sure to check out Mario Kart Tour next week.

Until then, enjoy this little game of spot the difference:

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch