New Mario Kart Tour track arrives next week

Nintendo has announced the next course to be added to mobile game Mario Kart Tour: Piranha Plant Cove.

The all-new course is part of the Exploration Tour that begins on 7th February.

Not much else is known about the course beyond screenshots shared by Nintendo - it's an underwater course filled with stone ruins and piranha plant statues.

Watch on YouTube Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives December 7th!

It also has the giant eel from Super Mario 64's Dire Dire Docks. Let's hope the music is some sort of remix of that relaxing tune.

While an addition to the mobile Mario Kart game is welcome, it begs the question: will Piranha Plant Cove also feature in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

The Booster Course Pass consists of favourites from past Mario Kart games across its three waves, but also new tracks like Ninja Hideaway, Sky-High Sundae, and Merry Mountain which do turn up in Tour.

If you're keen to see what might be coming to the Switch game, then be sure to check out Mario Kart Tour next week.

Until then, enjoy this little game of spot the difference: