New live-action Pokémon TV series revealed in first trailer
It'll begin airing later this month.
TV Tokyo has released the first trailer for a new live-action Pokémon drama series called Pack Your Pocket With Adventure (literal translation), or Pokétsume for short.
Pokétsume has been made in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, and stars actress and former girl group member Nishino Nanase as Madoka Akagi, an adult who finds out the working world is not how she dreamt it would be. Her mother sends her her old Game Boy and Pokémon Red cartridge, and she decides to start playing Pokémon again.
As she carries on playing Pokémon Red, Madoka begins to find the same energy as her game character to work through her hardships in real life.
It's quite different to the plot of previous Pokémon adaptations. The anime follows young trainers who explore the world and Detective Pikachu was about... well the plot of the Detective Pikachu games. Pokétsume is set in the real world and looks at an older fan who works full-time, so it's a completely different demographic.
The trailer introduces other characters in Pokétsume, who are supposedly based on different Pokémon. A co-worker of Madoka's called Yuki Koide, who is meek and not great at his job, is based on Magikarp. Madoka also has an office rival, paralleling the game's story.
Pokétsume is set to premiere in Japan on 20th October, though there's no word on whether overseas fans can expect a subbed version at any point.
🧢#ポケットに冒険をつめこんで🚶— 西野七瀬主演🧢ドラマ「ポケつめ」【テレビ東京公式】 (@poketsume) October 5, 2023
10/19(木) 深夜24:30〜 出発💨
1️⃣大ボリューム‼️
100秒トレーラー解禁👏
2️⃣各登場人物の元になった
#ポケモン も解禁！ #ポケつめ #西野七瀬 #笠松将 #長谷川朝晴 #平野綾 #世古口凌 #渡邉斗翔 #塚地武雅 #内田理央 #佐藤江梨子 #柳葉敏郎 pic.twitter.com/5AGezgzTsm