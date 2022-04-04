New Final Fantasy 14 trailer shows off future patch content

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 14 has been released, showing off gameplay of its Newfound Adventure Patch 6.1 coming 12th April.

Released following the latest Letter from the Producer live broadcast, the trailer shows plenty of flashy gameplay of bosses and dungeons from the new content. Check it out below.

Additions to the game include new main scenario quests, a new 24-player alliance raid, a new residential district in which to buy plots by lottery, player portraits called Adventurer Plates and more.

Patch 6.1 will also bring the arrival of the new Duty Support System for A Realm Reborn content, allowing players to complete dungeons solo alongside NPCs. This will then be rolled out for Heavensward content in a later patch.

A new Endwalker artbook is also set for release on 13th September, named The Art of Resurrection - Among the Stars.

The deluxe volume will contain artwork from across the expansion; it’s available to pre-order now from the Square Enix store.

After the surge of popularity following the release of Endwalker, the free trial of the game has returned.