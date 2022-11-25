My Nintendo Store Black Friday sale launches: here are some of the best deals on consoles and games

If you're shopping for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals today, you'll notice there are lots of Switch bundles and game deals soaring across the net right now.

My Nintendo Store UK has launched its full Black Friday sale today too, so we thought we'd highlight its best deals here.

For starters, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle is just £259.99/ $299.99, which is excellent value for money as you're essentially getting the game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free. This particular bundle is available at My Nintendo Store and many participating retailers such as Amazon, Very and Game in the UK, and Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop in the US.

The company is also running its huge eShop sale in the UK and US right now, so if you're planning on grabbing any digital games to go with your Switch console, you might want to consider nipping over to our pals at VG247 where you can currently nab a 10 per cent discount on eShop credit and digital Switch games, when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout.

Although each Switch console features internal storage, you're probably going to run out of space quite fast if you're storing digital games. Black Friday is one of the best times to snap up a larger sized micro SD card for cheap, like this 512GB Samsung Evo Select SD card for just £37.99 and $44.98 in the US.

Today's best My Nintendo Store deals UK

Today's best My Nintendo Store deals US

We're tracking even more Nintendo Switch deals in our buying guide and on Twitter, so make sure to go check both of those out. And remember to go pay our pals VG247 a visit if you want to save 10 per cent on digital games and eShop credit with code BLACKFRIDAY.