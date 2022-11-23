Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo launches huge eShop Black Friday sale with hundreds of cheap Switch games up for grabs

Nab first party titles like Mario and Zelda in Nintendo's Cyber Deals and Black Friday eShop sale.
Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Additional contributions by
Published on

Nintendo's Black Friday sale has just got even better, with a huge sale landing on the Nintendo eShop in the UK and US. There's savings of up to 75 per cent in the UK, and up to 50 per cent in the US, on a wide range of digital Switch games, including discounts on some of Nintendo's biggest titles.

The Japanese company isn't known for putting their products on sale very often, so when they do, it's worthwhile grabbing what you can- as soon as you can.

To help you save even more money this Black Friday, our friends at VG247 are offering 10 per cent off eShop credit. They have a range of eShop gift cards available on their store, where the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout knocks off a handy 10 per cent. This offer is valid until the end of the month.

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop card £25

Get 10 per cent off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card £50

Get 10 per cent off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

Nintendo eShop card $20

Get 10 per cent off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card $50

Get 10 per cent off with code BLACKFRIDAY

In the UK, Nintendo's Black Friday sale ends on 30th November, while the Cyber Deals sale in the US ends on 4th December at 11:59 p.m. PT. Some of the games in the UK/US Nintendo eShop sales may differ, but if you purchase your eShop credit via VG247 using the code BLACKFRIDAY, you'll at least save 10 per cent prior to making your purchases on the eShop.

There are also some great Nintendo Switch bundle deals available in the Black Friday sales, and we've collated them here if you're in the market to buy one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.

UK

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months NSO

£259.99 from Nintendo Store

See deal

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months NSO

£259.99 from Very

See deal

Nintendo Switch OLED with Switch Sports

£299 from Very

See deal

Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

£329 from Very

See deal

Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

£349 from Very

See deal

US

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months NSO

$299.99 from Nintendo Store

See deal

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months NSO

$299.99 from GameStop

See deal

Best Nintendo Switch eShop game deals

Switch game on eShop UK US
Persona 5 Royal £38.49 $44.99
Super Mario Odyssey £33.29 $59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD £33.29$41.99
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy £17.50 $19.99
Metroid Dread £33.29 $59.99
No Man's Sky £31.99 $47.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt £14.99 $19.99
Diablo 2: Resurrected £17.49$19.99
Triangle Strategy £33.29 $59.99
Ori and the Will of the Wisps £8.49 $29.99
Cult of the Lamb £17.99 $19.99
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection £24.99 $59.99
Wolfenstein: Youngblood £3.19 $3.99
Assassin's Creed: Ezio Collection £44.99$19.99
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury £49.99$41.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe £49.99$41.99
Capcom Fighting Collection £32.98$29.99
Mario Tennis Aces £49.99$41.99
Luigi’s Mansion 3 £49.99$41.99
Kirby Star Allies £49.99$41.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection £49.99$41.99
Mortal Kombat £38.49 $9.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze £33.29 $59.99
Monster Hunter: Rise £33.29 $19.99
Castlevania: Anniversay Collection £3.19 $3.99
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity £33.29 $59.99
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition £24.09 $49.99
Octopath Traveler £24.99 $59.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 £33.29 $59.99
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 £20 $39.99
Bravely Default 2 £24.99 $41.99
Grandia HD Collection £17.99 $19.99
Tetris Effect Connected £17.99 $39.99
Fifa 23 Legacy Edition £20.99 $19.99

That's all we have for now. Remember to go check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals hub for even more great savings, and follow us on Twitter to stay in the loop with the best tech and gaming deals.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch