Nintendo launches huge eShop Black Friday sale with hundreds of cheap Switch games up for grabs

Nintendo's Black Friday sale has just got even better, with a huge sale landing on the Nintendo eShop in the UK and US. There's savings of up to 75 per cent in the UK, and up to 50 per cent in the US, on a wide range of digital Switch games, including discounts on some of Nintendo's biggest titles.

The Japanese company isn't known for putting their products on sale very often, so when they do, it's worthwhile grabbing what you can- as soon as you can.

To help you save even more money this Black Friday, our friends at VG247 are offering 10 per cent off eShop credit. They have a range of eShop gift cards available on their store, where the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout knocks off a handy 10 per cent. This offer is valid until the end of the month.

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

In the UK, Nintendo's Black Friday sale ends on 30th November, while the Cyber Deals sale in the US ends on 4th December at 11:59 p.m. PT. Some of the games in the UK/US Nintendo eShop sales may differ, but if you purchase your eShop credit via VG247 using the code BLACKFRIDAY, you'll at least save 10 per cent prior to making your purchases on the eShop.

There are also some great Nintendo Switch bundle deals available in the Black Friday sales, and we've collated them here if you're in the market to buy one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.

UK

US

Best Nintendo Switch eShop game deals

Switch game on eShop UK US Persona 5 Royal £38.49 $44.99 Super Mario Odyssey £33.29 $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD £33.29 $41.99 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy £17.50 $19.99 Metroid Dread £33.29 $59.99 No Man's Sky £31.99 $47.99 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt £14.99 $19.99 Diablo 2: Resurrected £17.49 $19.99 Triangle Strategy £33.29 $59.99 Ori and the Will of the Wisps £8.49 $29.99 Cult of the Lamb £17.99 $19.99 Diablo 3: Eternal Collection £24.99 $59.99 Wolfenstein: Youngblood £3.19 $3.99 Assassin's Creed: Ezio Collection £44.99 $19.99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury £49.99 $41.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe £49.99 $41.99 Capcom Fighting Collection £32.98 $29.99 Mario Tennis Aces £49.99 $41.99 Luigi’s Mansion 3 £49.99 $41.99 Kirby Star Allies £49.99 $41.99 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection £49.99 $41.99 Mortal Kombat £38.49 $9.99 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze £33.29 $59.99 Monster Hunter: Rise £33.29 $19.99 Castlevania: Anniversay Collection £3.19 $3.99 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity £33.29 $59.99 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition £24.09 $49.99 Octopath Traveler £24.99 $59.99 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 £33.29 $59.99 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 £20 $39.99 Bravely Default 2 £24.99 $41.99 Grandia HD Collection £17.99 $19.99 Tetris Effect Connected £17.99 $39.99 Fifa 23 Legacy Edition £20.99 $19.99

That's all we have for now. Remember to go check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals hub for even more great savings, and follow us on Twitter to stay in the loop with the best tech and gaming deals.