Black Friday 2022
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the best offers LIVE

Find today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as they happen. Live
Corinna Burton
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are still hanging around for Cyber Monday today, which means there are still plenty of discounts for Switch bundles, games and accessories to snap up before the end of the day. On this page, you can find today's best Cyber Monday savings on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite deals in one handy place. We're also posting about cheap Nintendo Switch games and accessories, too.

We're also sharing a bunch of the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals over on our hub. Make sure to go check that out too!

Today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the US

Get a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online for £260

Hello everyone! If you're after a Nintendo Switch console for yourself or as a gift, you can't miss out on this Very deal. It has the endlessly fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online, available for just £259.99.

Buy for £259.99 from Very

About the Author

Corinna Burton

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and writes about the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer.

