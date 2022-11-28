Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the best offers LIVE

Hello everyone! If you're after a Nintendo Switch console for yourself or as a gift, you can't miss out on this Very deal. It has the endlessly fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online, available for just £259.99.Buy for £259.99 from Very
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the best offers LIVEFind today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as they happen. Live
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are still hanging around for Cyber Monday today, which means there are still plenty of discounts for Switch bundles, games and accessories to snap up before the end of the day. On this page, you can find today's best Cyber Monday savings on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite deals in one handy place. We're also posting about cheap Nintendo Switch games and accessories, too.
Today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the UK
- Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months NSO- £259.99 at Very
- Various Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED bundles at Game
SanDisk Ultra 512GB micro SD card- £34.99 from Amazon
- Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case - £13.91 at Amazon UK
- Various discounted Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite bundles - from £219 at Currys
- Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet - £39.85 each at ShopTo
- Save 10 per cent on Nintendo eShop credit and Switch games - Use code BLACKFRIDAY at VG247
Today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in the US
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle - $299.99 at GameStop
- Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch with a $35 Dell Promo eGift Card - $300 from Dell
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $29 at Walmart
- Samsung Evo Select Micro SD card 512GB- $44.98 at Amazon US
- Select Switch games on sale - from as little as $29 at Walmart
- Up to 60 per cent off select games - GameStop
- Save up to 50 per cent with Cyber Monday savings - Best Buy
- Up to 50 per cent off select Switch games and accessories - Target
