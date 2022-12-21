If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Much requested loadout drops make a return to Warzone 2.0

Hot swap.
News by Ishraq Subhan
call of duty warzone 2.0

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 developer Raven Software has announced that the fan-favourite Loadout Drop has returned.

Previously a legacy feature of the original Warzone, a Loadout Drop let players and their squad use custom-made loadouts rather than the weapons scavenged in the battle royale.

While Loadout Drops would randomly spawn in the game world, buying a Loadout Drop grenade from a Buy Station would let you request a drop on demand.

The absence of on-demand Loadout Drops in Warzone 2.0 was initially inferred as a design choice to force players to be more thorough in their scavenging.

But it seems Raven has slowly reversed course towards the old meta and the preference of veteran players, but not necessarily new players.

The cost of a Loadout Drop will vary depending on whether you are playing in Solos, Duos, Trios or Quads. Raven outlined the various prices in the tweet below:

