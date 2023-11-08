Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies are almost here, with the campaign already being available through early access.

When you get access to multiplayer and Zombies, however, depends on whether you’re playing Modern Warfare 3 on PC or console. The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time is also affected by which region you live in.

Thankfully, no matter where you live or which platform you’re playing on, you’ll be able to play Modern Warfare 3 when Friday morning rolls around.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time on PlayStation and Xbox Modern Warfare 3 is being fully released on PlayStation and Xbox on a regional basis, beginning with midnight on Friday 10th November in New Zealand. This is 3am (PST) on the west coast of America and, according to the official Call of Duty website, Modern Warfare 3 will be fully available worldwide by 10pm (PST) on Thursday 9th November. This means that Modern Warfare 3 will be available on both PlayStation and Xbox at the following times: UK - 6am (GMT) on Friday 10th November

- 6am (GMT) on Friday 10th November Europe - 7am (CET) on Friday 10th November

- 7am (CET) on Friday 10th November East Coast US - 1am (EST) on Friday 10th November

- 1am (EST) on Friday 10th November West Coast US - 9pm (PST) on Thursday 9th November Don’t forget to preload Modern Warfare 3, so you can start playing the moment it’s available in your region. Image credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time on PC When it comes to PC, Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer goes live at the same time globally, with the specific time for your region aligning with 9pm (PST) on the west coast of America on Thursday 9th November. Due to this, your region’s time zone dictates whether this release is occurring on Thursday 9th November or Friday 10th November. Here are the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release times for PC: UK - 5am (GMT) on Friday 10th November

- 5am (GMT) on Friday 10th November Europe - 6am (CET) on Friday 10th November

- 6am (CET) on Friday 10th November East Coast US - Midnight (EST) of Friday 10th November

- Midnight (EST) of Friday 10th November West Coast US - 9pm (PST) on Thursday 9th November Remember - you can preload Modern Warfare 3 to ensure you’re ready to go when the game fully launches in your region. Image credit: Activison