Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time on PC, Xbox and PlayStation
When can you start playing multiplayer and Zombies in this year’s Call of Duty.
Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies are almost here, with the campaign already being available through early access.
When you get access to multiplayer and Zombies, however, depends on whether you’re playing Modern Warfare 3 on PC or console. The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time is also affected by which region you live in.
Thankfully, no matter where you live or which platform you’re playing on, you’ll be able to play Modern Warfare 3 when Friday morning rolls around.
Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time on PlayStation and Xbox
Modern Warfare 3 is being fully released on PlayStation and Xbox on a regional basis, beginning with midnight on Friday 10th November in New Zealand. This is 3am (PST) on the west coast of America and, according to the official Call of Duty website, Modern Warfare 3 will be fully available worldwide by 10pm (PST) on Thursday 9th November.
This means that Modern Warfare 3 will be available on both PlayStation and Xbox at the following times:
- UK - 6am (GMT) on Friday 10th November
- Europe - 7am (CET) on Friday 10th November
- East Coast US - 1am (EST) on Friday 10th November
- West Coast US - 9pm (PST) on Thursday 9th November
Don’t forget to preload Modern Warfare 3, so you can start playing the moment it’s available in your region.
Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release time on PC
When it comes to PC, Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer goes live at the same time globally, with the specific time for your region aligning with 9pm (PST) on the west coast of America on Thursday 9th November.
Due to this, your region’s time zone dictates whether this release is occurring on Thursday 9th November or Friday 10th November.
Here are the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release times for PC:
- UK - 5am (GMT) on Friday 10th November
- Europe - 6am (CET) on Friday 10th November
- East Coast US - Midnight (EST) of Friday 10th November
- West Coast US - 9pm (PST) on Thursday 9th November
Remember - you can preload Modern Warfare 3 to ensure you’re ready to go when the game fully launches in your region.
When will the first Modern Warfare 3 season be released?
At the time of writing, the exact release date for Modern Warfare 3’s first season is yet to be announced. Thanks to the official Call of Duty website, however, we do know that the release window for Modern Warfare 3’s first season is early December.
In the run-up to this first season - from Friday 10th November to early December - Modern Warfare 3 will instead be in its pre-season period. During this time, you’ll be able to play both Multiplayer and Zombies mode, level up your weapons, complete a variety of challenges and increase your Military Rank to ensure you’ve unlocked all of the base Loadout items for both Multiplayer and Zombies.
When the first Modern Warfare 3 season is released, it will bring three new Core 6v6 Multiplayer maps, free functional weapons, more maps, more modes and a new Battle Pass for Vault Edition players - not to forget even more free and premium content.