Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout, best class setup and how to unlock the FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane is part of Modern Warfare 2's arsenal, and has proven to be a superb SMG to use during the beta.

This weapon brings to the table useful features for players that want to dominate matches in Modern Warfare 2; it's a fast weapon that works pretty well with close and mid-range situations, and only gets better with the attachments players have at their disposal.

To give you the upper hand during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, we prepared this explainer with the best FFS Hurricane loadout, from perks to attachments, as well as how to unlock the FSS Hurricane during the beta period.

On this page:

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

To unlock the FSS Hurricane during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, you need to rank the FTAC Recon up to level 16.

The game has a Progression system that players must go through by leveling some weapons to unlock others; the FSS Hurricane is one of the last unlockable guns in the M4 tree.

Before working your way through FTAC Recon's ranks, you'll need to level the M4 up to level 13.

Note this unlock method might all change for the final Modern Warfare 2 release - so enjoy the FSS Hurricane while you can!

Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane best loadout and attachments

These are the best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout and attachments:

Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Laser: 4MW Laser Box (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 12)

4MW Laser Box (Unlocks at M4 Lv. 12) Rear Grip: Phantom Grip (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 12)

Phantom Grip (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 12) Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrell (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 10)

FSS-X7 Barrell (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 10) Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert 6 (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 14)

Equipping these attachments to your FSS Hurricane is a perfect choice for a more fast-paced approach.

The Demo Quicksilver Stock improves your capacity to walk and aim, making reacting easier.

With the 4MW Laser Box, the FSS Hurricane gains more accuracy, too.

At the same time, the Phantom Grip makes aiming faster while the FSS-X7 Barrel increases Bullet Velocity and Recoil Control. Finally, having the VX Pineapple Vert 6 as your underbarrel boosts accuracy and recoil control.

Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane best class setup, perks, and equipment

Our picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane secondary, perks, and equipment are:

Basic Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Quickfix

Quickfix Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Secondary: X12

X12 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

The two Basic Perks were chosen due to how helpful they can be to a more fast-paced playstyle.

Double Time extends the duration of your tactical sprint and increases your crouch movement speed by 30% while the Scavenger will get ammunition from fallen enemies.

Picking Quickfix as your Bonus Perk is a great call since it recovers your health quickly after a kill. Having this perk will make killing sequences of enemies an easier job.

Ghost is an extremely useful perk for you that are going to keep walking through the map looking for enemies.

This perk allows you to go unnoticed by the enemy's UAV, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Since this loadout is focused on using FSS Hurricane all the time, having a simple pistol such as X12 as your secondary weapon is a faster option to finalize an enemy instead of reloading your main gun.

Keeping consistent with the rest of the loadout, as your Tactical the Flash Grenade is a good option to keep yourself safe, allowing you to throw one in unvisited rooms or corridors.

Even though looking for enemies and killing them at close range is the top priority, taking a Frag Grenade as your Lethal is a quick solution for enemies a little far from you, or hiding behind walls.

As your Field Upgrade, we'd recommend the Battle Rage as the best call - boosting your stamina and health regeneration when it's available.

Have fun with the Modern Warfare 2 beta!